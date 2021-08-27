Here's the impact Hurricane Ida could have in Arkansas

Here's the latest data and tracks for Hurricane Ida and what impact we could see in Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Tropical Storm Ida has strengthened into a hurricane as of Friday afternoon.

Below you will find what impacts we could see from Ida in Arkansas.

As of 7 a.m., Tropical Storm Ida sustained winds of 60 mph, sitting northwest of the Grand Cayman Islands.

It’s expected to continue its path towards western Cuba through Friday night before entering the warm Gulf waters. A Tropical Storm Warning was in effect for that region earlier on Friday.

On Saturday morning, Ida will reach hurricane strength before intensifying into a major hurricane, making landfall near southeast Louisiana sometime late Sunday or early Monday.

A Hurricane Watch is already in effect for the Louisiana coastline along with a Storm Surge Watch.

Life threatening flooding from rising water levels moving inland is likely within the next 48 hours for the region. Areas along the Central Gulf could see water levels rise three to seven feet or more from the surge.

What to expect

As it makes landfall, the latest track has the center of Ida moving north along the Mississippi River before taking a shift northeast near central Mississippi.

As of now this track keeps the worst weather east of the river, nearing Arkansas sometime late Monday into early Tuesday.

This is subject to change as we continue to receive updates on its track through the weekend.

Main threats

Areas closer to the center in south and southeast Arkansas have a better chance of dealing with heavy rain and gusty winds.

These are the main threats currently. That region could see two to six inches of rainfall, with isolated flash flooding also a concern.

Expect wind gusts between 30-45 mph. Currently the risk for tornadoes remains low.