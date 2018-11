MAUMELLE, Ark. (KTHV) - Crews are working to restore power in Maumelle after a tree fell on equipment and disrupted service for more than 800 customers on Nov. 1.

About 1,320 Entergy customers are without power across the state this morning after strong storms barreled through the state last night.

North Little Rock Electric is also working an outage southeast of the Entergy outage.

We are currently experiencing an outage in the areas surrounding Military, MacArthur, and Burns Park. A lineman has been dispatched. Please report all outages to 1-888-728-4004 or online at https://t.co/5I5rCVy8cf. — NLR Electric (@NLRElectric) November 1, 2018

