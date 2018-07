LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - A man's tree, flower bed and hedges were pulled up almost seamlessly in front of his home on Duclair Court.

Everyone is safe, but they said they didn't know about the damage until they looked outside this morning.

“We didn’t even hear it,” he said.

“We didn’t even hear it.” This homeowner got lucky in West Little Rock when last nights storms blew over one of his trees, just missing his home. Thankfully, everybody is safe. @THV11 pic.twitter.com/zgFiAF9VOc — Melissa Zygowicz (@THVMelissa) July 21, 2018

Central Arkansas storm damage from hurricane winds Damage to a carport off Kanis, near ChenalCredit: Megan Mattson 01 / 13 Damage to a carport off Kanis, near ChenalCredit: Megan Mattson 01 / 13

© 2018 KTHV