Tropical Storm Laura moves north towards Arkansas after making landfall

Laura is expected to cause damage as it moves through Louisiana and Texas and up north towards Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Laura has weakened to a tropical storm, sustaining top winds of 70 mph more than 170 miles after landfall.

The powerful storm struck land near Cameron on the southwest Louisiana coast at about 1 a.m. Thursday.

Nine hours later, it was about 10 miles north of Natchitoches, Louisiana, and had not yet weakened into a tropical storm.

The hurricane is expected to keep drenching Louisiana and then Arkansas as a tropical storm, causing widespread flash flooding and damage from winds. It was moving north near 16 mph.

Laura live streaming coverage

THV11 is your Arkansas source for Tropical Storm Laura updates. We'll be live across all platforms during the storm to provide you the latest updates.

You can watch live coverage on our YouTube page when we are live or right here on our website.

Laura photos and videos

You can share your photos or videos of any damage you see straight from your camera roll.

Just make sure you have the latest version of the THV11 app, then after you take a photo or video select THV11. After that, give us a little information and hit send.

Remember: Safety first! Do not put you or others in danger.