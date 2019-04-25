RUSTON, La. — Two people are dead after a possible tornado tore through Louisiana Tech University campus and the City of Ruston early Thursday morning.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards confirmed the deaths in a tweet from his official account.

The possible tornado reportedly touched down near the university's campus around 2 a.m. High winds reportedly blew out several windows on some dorm rooms. University President Les Guice told the Monroe News Star that no students were hurt.

The tornado was part of a severe weather system that pounded Texas with rain Wednesday, killing a woman and her two young children caught in rushing flash flood waters.

The storm moved into Mississippi on Thursday morning.

"Our hearts and our prayers are with the people of Ruston this morning, especially the families of those who were killed in the tornado," Edwards said.

Louisiana Tech University has canceled all classes and will be closed Thursday. Photos showed several downed trees across the school's campus and heavy damage to the baseball complex and fields.

Significant damage has been reported across Tech Drive and Farmerville Highway in northeast Ruston. Debris has been spread across Interstate 20 and power was disrupted across the university town.

"It's bad. Real bad. We took a direct hit." Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker told the Monroe News Star. Walker confirmed the deaths but declined to identify the victims.

Lincoln Parish Sheriff Mike Stone told the newspaper that the deaths happened inside a house off of Interstate 20. First responders have not been able to retrieve the bodies because the scene is too dangerous.

The sheriff's office is telling drivers to stay off the roads due to downed trees and powerlines over the roadways.

"I've never seen it this bad in my 43 years," Stone told the News Star.

Louisiana State Police and the Louisiana National Guard are helping local first responders in the impact area. Edwards will travel to Ruston Thursday to assess the damage.

Edwards warned that more storms will move through Louisiana Thursday and residents should monitor local media for the latest information and stay aware.

