LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Get ready for a temperature smackdown.

We go from the upper 60s on Sunday to YIKES! Thanks to gusty winds and temperatures in the low to mid-twenties, Tuesday morning will be feeling eleven degrees.

This arctic blast will last for around 3 days, so make sure to layer up and find your winter gloves!

