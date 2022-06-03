Here's what you need to know about tonight's severe weather in Arkansas

Stay weather aware this afternoon and through tonight as the chance of strong to severe storms has increased across Arkansas. Here's what you need to know.

ARKANSAS, USA — A Tornado Watch has been issued for portions of west, central and north Arkansas until 8 p.m.

This means some severe storms may be capable of producing tornadoes, some of which may be strong.

Stay weather aware this afternoon and through tonight as the chance of strong to severe storms has increased across Arkansas. A tornado watch is likely to be issued for part of Arkansas during the afternoon.

Any storm that develops will have the potential of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and a tornado.

The chance of a tornado has increased to a medium risk for areas north and west of the Little Rock metro.

A warm front is draped across central Arkansas and will lift north through the day. South of this front any storms that develop could start to rotate and produce a tornado. With the amount of wind shear in place a storm may produce a strong tornado, which is EF-2 or greater.

Individual storms, possibly supercells will develop over the area this afternoon and evening. These storms will merge into a line later this evening and through the overnight as a cold front sweeps through the region.

The greatest tornado threat will be this afternoon as early as 2 p.m. and continues through the early evening hours. Overnight there is still the chance of a tornado, but this should be more of the weak brief tornadoes embedded within the line of storms. Pockets of damaging wind gusts of 55-70 mph will also be possible along the line of storms through the night.

The tornado threat is much lower for areas southeast of the Little Rock metro since the wind shear and storm fuel will not be as high.

Remember a tornado can happen without warning, if a severe thunderstorm warning is issued.

The severe weather threat will be over by sunrise on Monday, but rain and thunder could linger through most of Monday morning.

The THV11 Weather Team is watching the weather situation very closely and will keep you informed through the day!