What Arkansans should know about potential severe weather as temperatures rise

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The THV11 Weather team is watching the next system closely that's poised to move into the area late Wednesday night and through the day on Thursday.

Warm and humid air will surge back into the region by Thursday morning, setting up the potential of seeing strong to severe storms.

Late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, storms with a lot of lightning, possible gusty winds, and small hail are likely to move over areas north of Little Rock.

This will take some of the fuel away ahead of the storms that are arriving Thursday morning for that section of the state. Despite that, strong to severe storms will still be ripe spanning in the Little Rock metro, along to the south.

The main threat of severe weather is the possibility of damaging winds and large hail that will occur during the strongest storms.

The threat of a few weak tornadoes is low, but a tornado watch may still be issued tomorrow morning.

Here's the latest on what Arkansans should expect about severe weather in the state, along with certain times they should expect it throughout the day.

It's important to remember that this is just one model forecast and the timing and strength of the storms could be off somewhat.

Another thing to remember is that the ground is very wet, so a strong gust of wind below severe limits could still topple a few trees around the region. Be prepared for the possibility of spotty power outages.

The threat of severe weather should be exiting most if not all of central Arkansas by the evening rush.

By Friday, drier weather coupled with less humid air will build into the region.

A new weather pattern will then take charge across the midsouth for Mother's Day heading into early next week as the first heat dome of the year comes into the area.

Temperatures will soar to near record highs and the combo of high temperatures and humidity will give a true summer preview.