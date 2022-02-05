Possibility of Arkansas having severe weather this week

Arkansas is likely to see damaging winds and hail, though a brief week tornado can’t be entirely ruled out this week.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As the saying goes, April showers bring May flowers, and while that may be true, showers and storms are likely to carry into the first full week of May.

We’ve seen widespread showers and thunderstorms Monday morning. Expect this activity to become more scattered by the afternoon and continue on and off through the evening.

Throughout Monday, we’ll see a warm front lift through the state. This will result in a more favorable environment for severe storms.

By late Monday evening, we’ll see a strong line of thunderstorms move into Northwest Arkansas. This is where we find the area with the highest probability of severe weather.

Damaging winds and hail are the most likely hazards, though a brief week tornado can’t be entirely ruled out. As the line of storms continues tracking closer to the Little Rock metro it should lose some of its steam, though still bringing heavy rain and thunder with a lesser chance of severe weather.

The next chance of widespread severe weather comes is found on Thursday. As of today, it does appear we’ll have enough ingredients come together for strong to severe storms, especially in the eastern half of the state.