What is a burn ban and what does it mean for Arkansans?

Violating a burn ban is considered a Class A misdemeanor and is enforceable by law enforcement and fire officials.

ARKANSAS, USA — What exactly is a burn ban?

Burn bans are enacted due to hazardous weather and dry conditions, prohibiting people in impacted counties from burning outdoors.

A burn ban will be issued by a county judge when the fire danger in an area is high.

To find out what restrictions are in place, you will have to contact your county judge.

This prohibition includes fireworks and is put into place to protect both wildlife and surrounding businesses from the increased risk of a wildfire.