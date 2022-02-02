Sleet vs. freezing rain: What's the difference and what to know

With winter weather incoming in Arkansas, including the potential for freezing rain, sleet, and ice, many are wondering— what is the difference?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — A cold front across Arkansas will cause temperatures to drop in the central part of the state early afternoon on Wednesday.

With winter weather warnings across the state, including the potential for freezing rain, sleet, and ice, many are wondering— what is the difference between them all?

It all has to do with the temperature of the air.

To get snow, the temperature from the clouds to the grass has to be below freezing.

However, here in Arkansas this week, precipitation may get a little more complicated as there are pockets of warm air still left over.

Freezing rain, for instance, falls as rain due to the initial warm air. As it falls closer to the surface where below-freezing temps are, it freezes.

Freezing rain can be dangerous for a few reasons because it is able to coat objects like powerlines and cars on contact.

Sleet also falls as rain but is different in that it hits below-freezing air quicker, which means it hits the ground more solid than freezing rain.

Sleet bounces off of objects and makes a sound when it falls.

Now, which is more dangerous? That's where it gets tricky because each one will make conditions on the roads slippery and icy.