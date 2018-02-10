LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Temperature data goes back to 1879.

According to the National Weather Service records, on average, the last day for Little Rock to experience a 90-degree day is September 24 and the latest on record is October 23 set in 2003.

The past few years have shown a different trend. Little Rock has seen at least one ninety-degree day every October the past four years. If we experience another this October, that would mean five consecutive years with at least one 90-degree day during the spooky month.

The all-time hottest high temperature in October was recorded within the past three years at 98 degrees on October 15, 2015.

If you are wondering about Halloween, it really is a tossup. Last year, it was cold with a high of 49 degrees, but the year before that was warm with a high of 85 degrees. On average, Halloween is typically around 70 degrees.

It is too early to tell.

On average first frost for Little Rock is November 3 while the first freeze is Nov. 14, but both have happened in October before.

Looking at our general outlooks, that does not seem likely in the next couple of weeks.

© 2018 KTHV