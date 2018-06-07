LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Why is rain coming from the east? There was a lone storm on Friday [July 6] morning with a lot of lightning.

It looked like your average non-severe storm, but a few weather-savvy Arkansas noticed something different. It was moving southwest.

Winds in the Natural State normally move from southwest to northeast. This is why we see storms that have a typical northeast motion.

The reason Friday morning’s storm was moving the complete opposite direction has to do with winds aloft. High pressure was situated to the north and west of us.

This allowed our winds at and above the surface to have a northeast to southwest component. Winds are what steer storms! Because winds were from the northeast, it pushed the storm southwest.

