Strong wind damage in Little Rock, thousands without power

Many in Little Rock were left without power as a strong storm brought heavy winds that downed trees and reportedly damaged some structures.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A strong storm moved through Little Rock on Wednesday, leaving thousands without power as downed trees were reported around the city.

There were reports of a tree that went through the roof of a home in Little Rock, with the city's fire department sharing that they've received calls about power line damage and damage to homes.

The damage came as thunderstorms moved through Little Rock in the afternoon, with very strong straight-line wind gusts impacting many around the city on Wednesday.

Currently, over 14,000 people in Pulaski County are without power. There are also some traffic delays since the strong winds knocked out power in some areas

It's expected that the winds reached speeds between 60-70 mph, and they impacted some areas of Little Rock that were hit in the tornado on March 31.

Power lines are down, this massive tree fortunately missed the home off Rodney Parham. @NWSLittleRock #arwx @THV11 pic.twitter.com/1iW5DoUBnP — Nathan Scott THV11 (@NathanScott_wx) September 6, 2023