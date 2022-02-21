Live updates: Winter storms produce significant ice in parts of Arkansas

Multiple storms systems are shaping up to bring active weather to Arkansas this week.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Arctic air has invaded the state and temperatures have been dropping swiftly with the passage of the cold front that arrived Tuesday afternoon.

A layer of low-level subfreezing air is in place already over the Ozarks and northern Arkansas will set the stage for significant freezing rain and/or sleet.

Little to no snow is expected since the temperatures between the clouds to the ground will be too warm.

The rain will freeze on contact or freeze before reaching the ground and fall as sleet.

12:45 p.m.

WATCH LIVE HERE:

9:30 a.m.

Freezing rain is currently occurring in Hot Springs, with sleet currently in Saline County. Roads in western Arkansas (Polk, Scott, Logan counties) are starting to have issues.

7:30 a.m.

The first round of rain, sleet, and freezing rain has entered western Arkansas. This rain will increase in coverage and continue tracking into the area throughout today.

Temperatures will hover around the freezing mark today, meaning there is a very small margin between a cold rain at 33 degrees and freezing rain at 31 degrees.



Winter storm warnings have been expanded further south to include the entire Little Rock metro area.

4:30 a.m.

As of Wednesday morning winter storm warnings have been expanded further south, now including the Little Rock metro. With weather advisories also extended further south.

Arkansas weather: Winter storm 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

The chance of freezing rain and sleet will continue to accumulate on the roads and power lines all the way through Thursday night and end by Friday morning.

For central Arkansas, rain may change to freezing rain in the Ouachitas and as far south as Little Rock for a few hours early Thursday morning.

This could lead to light icing on trees and elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses.

The depth and strength of the cold air is a tricky forecast to determine and the chance of wintry weather pushing farther south is possible.