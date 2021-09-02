What Arkansans can expect for this week's winter weather

As arctic air bleeds into the south and meets up with moisture Wednesday night into Thursday, central Arkansas could run into some trouble.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Arctic air from Canada continues to bleed south and when that meets up with moisture Wednesday night into Thursday, it spells trouble for central Arkansas.

A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for most of central Arkansas including Hot Springs, Pine Bluff, Conway, Searcy, and the Little Rock metro.

However, snow is not on the table this time, but ice. Temperatures are expected to be well above freezing just above the surface to the clouds. That eliminates the chance of snow in this round.

An Ice Storm Warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday until noon on Thursday.

Rain will be falling, but don’t be fooled. Check the thermometer. If it says 32 degrees or lower, that’s not plain rain -- it's freezing rain. As the rain falls, it will produce a glaze of ice on everything -- power lines, trees, steps, and roads.

The commute Thursday morning could be dicey to dangerous. Bridges and overpasses will be the first to be coated with ice since they are exposed to the air, but all roads could turn into an ice rink if untreated.

Watch out when traveling up and down hills. Your brakes my lock up going downhill or your vehicle may not make it uphill. Now is the time to prepare alternate routes to avoid these problem areas. It may be best to stay home, if possible.

Confidence is growing on a significant ice event in Arkansas and here is the breakdown:

Tuesday night through Wednesday: Freezing drizzle or light freezing rain is possible in north Arkansas, but could reach as far south as Searcy, Clinton, and Heber Springs.

Wednesday: As cold air spills in, the chance of freezing rain will slowly drop south through the day.

Wednesday night through Thursday morning: Periods of freezing rain and drizzle from Arkadelphia to Pine Bluff and north.

Thursday afternoon: The steady freezing rain moves out, but ice on roads will likely remain a problem.

Ice may not melt for several days. With a true blast of frigid air arriving through the weekend, temperatures could stay below freezing for several days.

How much ice accretion:

Here is the first call map made Tuesday at noon. Check back and tune into THV11 News for adjustments on location and amounts as details become more available.

The highest amounts look to be in east Arkansas, where some locations could see over .5O” of ice. This will weigh down trees and power lines, causing numerous to widespread outages.

Lower amounts are expected in northwest and west Arkansas.

South Arkansas should stay all rain as of right now.