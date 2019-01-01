If you could write a letter to your younger self, what would you say? That is the concept behind a new series on THV11 -- Dear Younger Me. An opportunity for you to forgive yourself, forgive others — or maybe like Lisa — reassure yourself that everything will be okay. Lisa takes this opportunity to write a letter to herself and tell her story. She reflects on her life and the biggest trials she has faced throughout the years. She gets the chance to remind herself, “You will get through this. There is joy at the end.”