Weather Alert

Take the risk. Don't date that guy. Never give up. If you could pen a letter to your younger self – what would you say? We continue our series Dear Younger Me, with a letter from a young woman who had to grow up fast – and learned an important lesson in self-love. Idris writes about two years of her life during an abusive relationship, with the intention of helping other women to realize it’s not okay. She learned a lot about herself during that time and became a better person because of it.