2020 Little Rock and Central Arkansas Election Results

Voters across Arkansas will help decide on November 3 if President Donald Trump will be reelected or if Democratic candidate Joe Biden will be our next president. Arkansans will also vote on four House of Representative races as well as a Senator race. Voters in central Arkansas will vote to either reelect Congressman French Hill or choose Joyce Elliott in the Second Congressional District race. Senator Tom Cotton is facing off against Libertarian Ricky Harrington in the state’s only senate race. Make sure to download the THV11 app to stay updated on the latest election results.