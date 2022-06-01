Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Entertainment
Sports
Health
Money
Nation World
Politics
Investigations
11 Listens
Crime
Features
Latest News Stories
Suspect arrested after 2-month-old boy dies in Texarkana
Arkansas man arrested, charged with murder of 2-month-old boy
Here's where Arkansas parents can find free meals for children over summer
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Hourly
Maps
Closings & Delays
Traffic
Latest Weather Stories
Your Arkansas weather forecast from THV11
Morning forecast for June 1, 2022
Near Me
VERIFY
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Little Rock, AR »
90°
Little Rock, AR »
Weather
Closings
Advertise With Us
Discover Arkansas
The Vine
Wake Up Central
Eat It Up
Getting Reel
Community
Lottery
Saluting Heroes
Arkansan of the Day
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Gas Prices
Lowest Gas Prices in
Little Rock
KTHV would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow