Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Entertainment
Health
Money
Nation World
Politics
Investigations
11 Listens
Crime
Features
Latest News Stories
Sweet Connie, Arkansas native that was subject of hit song, dies at 66
Nearly 500 students, staff quarantined in LRSD, over 100 positive COVID-19 cases
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Hourly
Maps
Closings & Delays
Traffic
Latest Weather Stories
Your Arkansas weather forecast from THV11
Weather forecast for August 23
Sports
Back
Hog Zone
High School
Sweetest Play
Travelers
Latest Sports Stories
Paralympic symbol installed at Odaiba Marine Park
#PrepsOn11 Preview North Little Rock Charging Wildcats
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
Vote
Latest News Stories
Yes, the UN report says human-induced climate change has caused some damage that’s irreversible for centuries
Most workplaces in viral text do mandate COVID-19 vaccinations, including CDC and Pfizer
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Little Rock, AR »
96°
Little Rock, AR »
Weather
Closings
Discover Arkansas
VERIFY
The Vine
Wake Up Central
Eat It Up
Getting Reel
Community
Lottery
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Vote
KTHV would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow