CONWAY, Ark. (KTHV) - Legendary actor, dancer and singer Rita Moreno will visit the Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas on Tuesday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Moreno’s career spans over 70 years, and she is one of only 12 living performers to have won entertainment’s grand slam of awards: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, dubbing her what is referred to as an EGOT.

“What an honor and a privilege to have someone such as Rita Moreno here in Conway,” said Amanda Horton, director of Reynolds Performance Hall. “I believe this will be the first time we have ever welcomed an EGOT to the Reynolds stage.”

Moreno has won two Emmys, the first for her 1977 variety appearance on The Muppet Show and the following year for her work on The Rockford Files. She was awarded a Grammy for her 1972 performance on The Electric Company album, based on the long-running children’s television show. Moreno’s Oscar came in 1962 when she starred as the Latina spitfire, Anita, in West Side Story. The performance also earned her a Golden Globe.

Her Tony win was in 1975 for her comedic role as Googie Gomez in Broadway’s The Ritz.

Born in Humacao, Puerto Rico, Moreno moved to New York City with her mother at the age of 5. She soon began dance lessons and made her Broadway debut in Skydrift at 13. It was there that a talent scout noticed her and arranged a meeting with MGM mogul Louis B. Mayer, who then signed her to a film contract.

Her Hollywood career placed her in numerous films with notable stars including Marlon Brando, Esther Williams, Susan Hayward and Gary Cooper. She appeared in Singin’ in the Rain starring Gene Kelly and also worked with Yul Brynner and Deborah Kerr in the classic The King and I. She has also taken the stage in London where she appeared in Hal Prince’s 1962 production of She Loves Me and in the 1997 West End run of Sunset Boulevard.

Moreno currently stars in the critically acclaimed Latino remake of Norman Lear’s classic sitcom, One Day at a Time on Netflix. Prior to that, she has guest starred on a variety of other series including Jane The Virgin, Grey’s Anatomy and Grace and Frankie.

Tickets for the event are $15 and are available online at uca.edu/reynolds, or visit the Reynolds Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information or to purchase by phone call UCA Ticket Central at (501) 450-3265, or toll-free from anywhere in Arkansas at 1-866-810-0012.

For more information, contact Horton at (501) 450-3682 or ahorton@uca.edu.

