Star-studded Designers Choice Fashion Preview coming to Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The annual Designers Choice Fashion Preview is back for its 13th year in Little Rock— and this year it will be hosted by actor Tyler Lepley.

Lepley is known for his roles in Amazon’s ‘Harlem’, Tyler Perry’s ‘The Have and Have Nots’, and ‘P Valley’ on STARZ.

Ten local designers will be showcasing their latest collections during this fun-filled night of fashion, music, and philanthropy— with all proceeds benefiting the Timmons Arts Foundation

The VIP Red Carpet Experience will kick off at 6:30 p.m. with award-winning entertainment host, Ally Lynn. General admission will be at 7 p.m., and the fashion show will start at 7:30 p.m.

Celebrity designer Korto Momolu, runner-up of the fifth season of Project Runway, will also be in attendance.

The event will take place at The Venue at Westwind, located at 7318 Windsong Drive in North Little Rock.