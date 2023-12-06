List: Here's where to find Juneteenth events in Central Arkansas

We take a look at the history, tradition, and culture of Juneteenth. Here's where you can find events in Central Arkansas to celebrate the holiday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Juneteenth was signed into a federal holiday a couple of years ago in 2021, but communities around the U.S. have observed the holiday well before then.

Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day, commemorates the emancipation of African Americans that were enslaved.

Taking its name from the month and day that the emancipation took place, Juneteenth became recognized as a federal holiday 142 years after the last group of enslaved African Americans were told of the Emancipation Proclamation.

The holiday celebrates Black autonomy and is filled with history, tradition, and culture.

Here's where you can find events in Central Arkansas to celebrate the holiday.