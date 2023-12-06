List: Here's where to find Juneteenth events in Central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Juneteenth was signed into a federal holiday a couple of years ago in 2021, but communities around the U.S. have observed the holiday well before then.
Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day, commemorates the emancipation of African Americans that were enslaved.
Taking its name from the month and day that the emancipation took place, Juneteenth became recognized as a federal holiday 142 years after the last group of enslaved African Americans were told of the Emancipation Proclamation.
The holiday celebrates Black autonomy and is filled with history, tradition, and culture.
Here's where you can find events in Central Arkansas to celebrate the holiday.
- Juneteenth in Da Rock | June 15, 2023 - June 17, 2023: This event features a brunch on June 15 and a film festival on June 16 that will be emceed by Faith Woodard. There will be a Juneteenth 5K hosted by Jurnee Taylor on June 17.
- Juneteenth Arkansas Festival | June 17, 2023: Parade will take place at 1 p.m. at 12th and Broadway. Festival will take place at 3 p.m. at Interstate Park. Fireworks will take place at 8:30 p.m.
- Benton Juneteenth | June 17, 2023: This event lasts from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and is hosted at Ralph Bunche Park.
- Laugh It Up Comedy Show | June 15, 2023: Comedy show featuring Jessie McDonald, hosted by Brandon Medlock at the Railyard. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m.