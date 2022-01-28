Athletes from Netflix docuseries 'Cheer' bringing live show to Walmart AMP

CHEER LIVE is bringing full-out championship routines to the stage at the AMP on Wednesday, June 8.

ROGERS, Ark. — Top athletes from Navarro College and Trinity Valley Community College who became break-out stars of the Netflix hit Cheer are making a stop at Walmart AMP in Rogers.

CHEER LIVE is bringing full-out championship routines to the stage at the AMP on Wednesday, June 8. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the event starts at 7:30 p.m.

The show will feature 14-time national champion coach and best-selling author, Monica Aldama alongside cheer stars such as Gabi Butler and Morgan Simianer. The full cast features Maddy Brum, Angel Rice, Dee Joseph, James Thomas, Jeron Hazelwood, Gillian Rupert, Cassadee Dunlap and more to be announced.

CHEER LIVE will transform the sport of competitive cheerleading into a first-of-its-kind premiere athletic event staged with the production value of a live concert.

“I’m so excited to cheer again and to have the feeling of performing and going on tour,” Simianer said. “We are all coming together without the competitions and pressure — It’s going to be so fun! I want all of the cheerleaders to see this and think, that can be me one day.”

The Emmy award-winning docuseries Cheer recently debuted its highly anticipated second season on Netflix, immediately soaring to No. 1 and solidifying its place as a cultural phenomenon.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, and range from $34.95 to $149.95 plus applicable fees.

You can purchase your tickets online or by calling 479-443-5600. You can also buy tickets in-person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices. In-person sales are available at the AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays.

