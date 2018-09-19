LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) -- The world famous Harlem Globetrotters, featuring some of the most electrifying athletes on the planet, will bring their spectacular show to Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas on Saturday, Jan. 19 at 2:00 p.m. during their 2019 World Tour.

According to their website, the Harlem Globetrotters are a worldwide icon, synonymous with family entertainment and great basketball skills. The Globetrotters represent nine decades of breaking down barriers, acts of goodwill and a commitment to fans that goes beyond the game.

The Globetrotters’ show features amazing basketball skills and wizardry, with a continued focus on family entertainment.

Tickets start at $29 and will go on sale Wednesday, Oct. 3 at 10:00 a.m.

Groups of 10 or more or for birthday packages can contact the group sales office at 501-975-9131 or jflynn@verizonarena.com for more information or to purchase tickets.

