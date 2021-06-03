Movies in the Parks returns with Wonder Woman 1984, Bill & Ted

Every Wednesday evening in July, guests can bring their blankets and lawn chairs to the park and enjoy award-winning films... starting with Wonder Woman 1984!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Movies in the Park is making its return to Little Rock this summer!

Every Wednesday evening in July, guests can bring their blankets and lawn chairs to the park and enjoy award-winning films.

“We are thrilled to bring Movies in the Park back this year and we thought it would be super fun to revisit some of 2020’s best movies so that people have a chance to catch them on the big screen, which we know so many people really missed last year,” said Diana Long, Director of River Market Operations.

“The season usually runs in June and July,” said Long, “but with having just reopened the River Market’s Ottenheimer Hall and Little Rock Farmers Market in May, we are happy that we could offer Movies in the Park this year, even if just for the month of July.”

July 7 WW84 (PG-13)

July 14 Raya and the Last Dragon (PG)

July 21 Bill & Ted Face the Music (PG-13)

July 28 Arkansas (R)

Guests can bring their families, have a picnic, and even bring their pets as long as they stay on a leash. Glass containers aren't allowed, but you may want to brings some bug spray.

Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult -- an ID will be required. Chaperoned youth, sports, church and other groups are welcome. The amphitheater will open an hour before each film showing (approx. 7:30) and movies will begin at sundown each week (approx. 8:30).

For more information about Movies in the Park, visit www.rivermarket.info or find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lrrivermarket .