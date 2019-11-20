The stars of "Music's biggest night" have just been announced. The nominees were revealed Wednesday morning and it looks like Arkansas will be well-represented.
Arkansans Ashley McBryde, Phillip Sweet with Little Big Town, and Shay Mooney with Dan + Shay are all nominated for awards in the Country category, while Zach Williams was nominated in the Contemporary Christian category.
Best Country Solo Performance:
“All Your’n” — Tyler Childers
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Ashley McBryde
“Ride Me Back Home” — Willie Nelson
“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton
“Bring My Flowers Now” — Tanya Tucker
Best Country Duo/Group Performance:
“Brand New Man” — Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs
“I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)” — Brothers Osborne
“Speechless” — Dan & Shay
“The Daughters” — Little Big Town
“Common” — Maren Morris ft. Brandi Carlile
Best Country Song:
“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, Songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Jeremy Bussey & Ashley Mcbryde, Songwriters (Ashley Mcbryde)
“It All Comes Out In The Wash” — Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori Mckenna & Liz Rose, Songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
“Some Of It” — Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, Songwriters (Eric Church)
“Speechless” — Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, Songwriters (Dan + Shay)
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:
“Only Jesus” — Casting Crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms & Matthew West, songwriters
“God Only Knows” — for King & Country & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters
“Haven’t Seen It Yet” — Danny Gokey; Danny Gokey, Ethan Hulse & Colby Wedgeworth, songwriters
“God’s Not Done With You (Single Version)” — Tauren Wells
“Rescue Story” — Zach Williams; Ethan Hulse, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters
Alicia Keys, who has 15 Grammys under her belt, will host the ceremony for the second year in a row. The 62nd annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live from Los Angeles' Staples Center on January 26 at 8 p.m. ET.
Facts about Arkansas Grammy nominees:
- Ashley McBryde and Phillip Sweet of Little Big Town both attended Arkansas State University. McBryde was born in Waldron, Ark. while Sweet grew up in Cherokee Village.
- Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay was raised in Natural Dam, Ark. and attended Union Christian Academy and Van Buren High School.
- Zach Williams was the lead singer in Zach Williams & The Reformation, an American rock band formed in Jonesboro, Ark. in 2007.
