Survivor announces 18 new castaways for 42nd season

The new cast for Survivor features an Arkansas resident, a pageant coach, a stay-at-home dad, and more!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We are one month away from the premiere of Survivor's 42nd season and the next set of castaways was announced Wednesday.

The cast features 18 new people who will compete against each other over a 26-day period in order to be crowned the sole survivor.

The group will be split into three tribes of six and play the game with lots of twists and advantages that could shake up the strategy and gameplay fans and players expect.

The cast includes an Arkansas resident. Tori Meehan, who lives in Rogers, will compete on the show along 17 others. Meehan is a 25-year-old therapist who was originally born in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

To get a full breakdown of the new cast, click here.

The show will have a two hour premiere on Wednesday, March 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET. It will also air live on the CBS app and Paramount+.