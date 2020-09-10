Project Zero's Candyland Christmas To Go is spreading hope across Arkansas

Project Zero and Arkansas DCFS are hosting Candyland Christmas To Go, an event that gives foster children Christmas gifts.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — 2020 has had its fair share of obstacles, but it isn’t stopping Project Zero from helping foster children find forever homes.

Their annual Christmas event will be ‘on the road’ this year, thus named Candyland Christmas To Go. Project Zero and Arkansas Division of Children & Family Services are partnering with Arkansas Trucking Association and its member affiliates to secure transportation to deliver Christmas gifts to waiting children in every corner of Arkansas.

On Dec. 5, 2020, three 18-wheelers filled with gifts will head out all over Arkansas.

Project Zero is planning to deliver gifts to approximately 350 foster children this year, estimating the cost to be around $250-$300 per child. Wish lists come directly from each child and include games, clothing, gift cards and more.

Businesses, families and individuals can help make Candyland Christmas To Go even more special this year. Businesses wanting to sponsor the event should email christmas@theprojectzero.org.