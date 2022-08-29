Trans-Siberian Orchestra making stop in North Little Rock

Multi-platinum rock group Tran-Siberian Orchestra will be brining their highly anticipated tour to Simmons Bank Arena this December.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Critically acclaimed and multi-platinum rock group Tran-Siberian Orchestra will be bringing their "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve - the Best of TSO & More" Tour to Simmons Bank Arena this December.

The band officially announced the dates for tour on Monday, with their stop in Little Rock set to happen on Friday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the upcoming show will start at $33 and will start going on sale on Friday, Sep. 16 at 10 a.m.

The rock group will be offering special $29 tickets for one week while supplies last when sales become available to the public on Sep. 16.

"We know some people may be having tough times, so we worked hard with the local promoters and arenas to have a low priced $29 ticket to do our part in helping out. God Bless all of you and see you in November and December when we celebrate in-person once again,” lead guitarist Al Pitrelli said.

