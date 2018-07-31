POTTSVILLE, Ark. (KTHV) – Multiple fundraisers are being held for a Pottsville High School senior who was severely injured in a swimming accident.

Drake Maness injured his spinal cord while diving into a swimming pool on June 15.

He has since been in treatment at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock however now he is being treated at the Kennedy Krieger Institute in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Russellville Cyclones football booster club will host a fundraiser to benefit injured the Pottsville starting center at Brangus Steakhouse (1509 E. Main St., Russellville) on Tuesday, July 31 from 4-8:30 p.m. All money raised will go toward medical bills for Maness.

What makes this story so great as well, is the community support from opposing football clubs. Arkansas, you are wonderful!

There is also going to be a benefit tournament on August 25. All participating shooters will meet at Lazy Earls, 3309 Sterlin Hurley Ind HWY, 72830. Four shooters per boat. Prizes include local business donations, and all boats are welcome to participate.

Questions/Sign up contact:

Mickel Gifford (479) 647-6145; Bryce Johnson (479) 567-4359; Cody Hern (479) 647-0661; Cora Alford (479) 857-2923

According to Drake’s father’s Facebook page, the Manesses have also had people ask for their address to send Drake cards. You can send a card to the address below:

Drake Maness

707 North Broadway

3rd Floor Nursing

Room 320 C

Baltimore, Maryland 21205

Amber said, “We can never thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts for everything everyone has done for our family.”

There is also an account set up at Centennial Bank for donations for the Maness family to help with medical expenses. Donations can be taken into any Centennial Bank or mailed to Centennial Bank, 2701 West Main Street, Russellville, AR 72801.

Follow Drake’s journey, here.

© 2018 KTHV