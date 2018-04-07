CONWAY, Ark. (KTHV) – It's summertime and while that may mean trips to the beach for some, for others it's time to get a job!

However, it's not just high schoolers and college kids searching for work. More adults are taking on a summer job, in addition to their day to day, to make some extra cash.

For some, it's just a day’s work, but for Sara Black, her summer side job is a labor of love.

In March, the Conway mom of two started working for Kona Ice, a snow cone truck that travels Arkansas during the summer selling sweet treats. “They were looking for summer help and I thought hey, why not!” said Sara Black. Black works anywhere from one to four days a week greeting smiling kids.

“Just seeing their little faces and the excitement they get when they get their cup of ice and put their flavor on it like they are making their snow cone!” said Black.

In addition to working at Kona Ice, Black also works 40 hours a week at her full-time job.

“I’m a church secretary in Conway and I have a family. I’m married with two kids that stay very active in summer camps,” said Black. While some take on a summer gig for extra cash, for Black it was about something more. “It is nice of course I get paid for it. It's a job and it does help support my kids and their camps and their activities for the summer, but my initial thing is it’s just fun,” said Black.

