Baby zebra spooked by ostriches dies at Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — (Editor's note: The zebra in the photo above is a file photo)

A baby zebra died at Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom after running full speed into a gate when it was being spooked by two ostriches Thursday, a television station reported.

WESH reported it spoke with a family who witnessed the incident and was told it happened after the enormous birds were released into the same enclosure.

The family said the experience was upsetting and sent the station cellphone video of Disney employees trying to save the animal.