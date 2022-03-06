Watch this bear fall out of a neighborhood tree in Russellville

As wildlife biologists attempted to tranquilized the black bear in the tree, the bear fell with a tarp breaking it's fall.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — According to the Arkansas Department of Game and Fish, several wildlife biologists responded to a call about a black bear in a tree found in Russellville Thursday night, June 2.

As they attempted to tranquilized the black bear in the tree, the bear fell with a tarp breaking it's fall. The bear, however, is okay!

Noah Stephens was able to capture the moment on camera.

Officials examined the bear and took it out to Ozark National Forest and released back into the wild. The bear took off and seemed to be fine.

The Arkansas Department of Game and Fish said it is a pretty common time of year for bears to end up where they wouldn't be... like a neighborhood.

Younger male bears are kicked out of dens and end up looking for new places to live... like Russellville!