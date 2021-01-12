This dog from Arkansas was found 2 months later in Florida after dognapping

Nearly two months after an Arkansas family's beagle was dognapped, he has been found... in Florida!

POPE COUNTY, Ark. — It's a Christmas miracle!

Nearly two months ago Kaylee Donnelly's beagle, Cooter, was dognapped from their home in Pope County, Ark.

Donnelly said their family did everything they could to find Cooter, including making flyers for local businesses and Facebooks posts.

"We had no luck finding our baby," Donnelly said.

Cooter has been in the family since he was five weeks old back in April 2021.

But on Monday morning, November 29, Donnelly received an exciting text message with news that Cooter had been found.

"A lady texted saying she found our dog and called the number on his collar," Donnelly said.

But, Cooter wasn't anywhere near Donnelly's home in Pope County. He was in Florida!

"He was roaming around a beach on the Atlantic coast in Florida," Donnelly said. "Over 1,000 miles from home near St. Augustine. We are so happy he’s alive and well."

Donnelly said the family was able to FaceTime him and that Cooter was very happy to see them.

"My oldest son is 12 and he has missed Cooter very much," she said. "We all cried when we heard someone found him."

Donnelly said they are planning to make the 15 hour trip to Florida to pick Cooter up this Friday and her family can’t wait to have him home for the holidays.