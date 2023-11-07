What to know about an invasive earthworm species in Arkansas

Experts in Arkansas say the jumping worm is an invasive earthworm that could cause problems. Here’s what to know about them.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Earthworms are a common species that are found everywhere— including in the Natural State.

“We have our native worms,” said Vic Ford with the University of Arkansas Systems Division of Agriculture.

Ford explained that the tiny creatures don’t cause harm, instead, they’re actually good for the earth.

“It makes a perfect collocation for the roots to grow, let’s water infiltrate down and it's it kind of holds the world together,” said Ford.



Though there's one that isn't as good and it's invasive. It’s called the "Jumping Worm."

“These actually move very quickly. In fact, they move what we described as a serpentine manner of move like a snake,” he said. “They have some good purpose, but the problem with them is ecologically they're kind of a disaster.”

Ford explained that they've been around for years, but right they've recently been gaining attention in other parts of the country with experts keeping a close eye on them.

“What it does is it goes up to the surface and it starts breaking down all this organic matter and if it can, it'll even try to break down the roots and it starts pulling out from the roots and starts pulling this organic matter and what it leaves behind looks like coffee grinds,” said Ford.

He said they've been spotted in Arkansas, but we haven't seen the same problems as other states.

“We have a very fast decomposition rate, so we don't notice it as much as it does in Wisconsin, again, with their cooler, things don't break down as fast all sudden outs breaking down real fast,” said Ford.

There is a chance the worms could have a negative impact in a different way.



“I have more concerned of it, creating erosion,” he said.

He also said they plan to keep a close eye on them.

“We're trying to figure ways around them how to how to live with them, how to how to minimize their impact,” said Ford.