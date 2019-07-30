The Little Rock Zoo has announced the death of Ed the Aldabra tortoise on Tuesday, July 30.

Ed was one of four Aldabra tortoises at the Little Rock Zoo and known for his larger size. Ed weighed 580 pounds and was a member of the Zoo family for over 28 years.

He was originally from an island of the Aldabra Atoll located in the Seychelles off the African coast. He was 'wild caught' in 1990 before moving to the Louisville Zoo, then eventually the Little Rock Zoo. His age is unknown.

According to the Zoo, Ed was under veterinary care for several weeks due to 'inappetence and lethargic behavior.' He was euthanized Friday due to an unresolvable intestinal impaction. A full necropsy was performed.

One of his former keepers, Connor Livingston, stated that “Ed loved doing target training. It was one of his favorite things to do. He would do anything for a treat.” Training is an animal husbandry practice that gives physical exercise and provides mental stimulation for the animals.

Livingston also shared that watermelon was Ed’s favorite food and added that Ed lived with his female companion, Earnestine.