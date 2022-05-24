A chihuahua and pig from the Arizona Humane Society is the iconic duo you never knew you needed

An unconventional friendship between a chihuahua named Timon and a pig named Pumbaa is guaranteed to pull at heartstrings.

PHOENIX — If there's one thing the movie, "The Lion King" has taught us, it's that friendships come in all shapes, sizes and species.

And similar to their namesakes Timon and Pumbaa from the movie, a tiny chihuahua and plump pig have become the cutest, unconventional best friends.

The Arizona Humane Society posted the "pawfect" photo "oink" that shows just how close the two animals are.

While it may not be recommended to put a dog on top of a pig, Timon and Pumbaa seem to love the setup so much that they're still stacking up even at their new home.

The AHS said the besties would visit each other while at the center but both have since gone on to new homes with AHS' partner Better Piggies Rescue.

Better Piggies Rescue said Pumbaa, along with a few other pigs, were rescued after being abandoned in different circumstances and having "their owners fail them."

The sanctuary decided to keep Timon and Pumbaa together as the iconic duo.

"[Pumbaa's] made himself right at home in the front of the sanctuary with Bubs, TT, Alvin, and Mob," Better Piggies Rescue posted on Facebook. "He’s a natural greeter and I can’t wait for everyone to meet him when we start up tours in September. Plus he needs to be near his best friend, Timon, who we are working with to become a sanctuary dog."

