LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Most of us will never forget where we were when nearly 3,000 Americans lost their lives on 9/11, 18 years ago.

That tragic day left a mark on all of us in some way. It brought out a handful of people in Little Rock's River Market to talk about how they remember it.

RELATED: 18 years later, America vows to 'never forget' 9/11

"Being outside and not hearing any planes or anything, it was just kind of one of those surreal moments," Kelly Malachowski said.

Malachowski was at her internship in downtown Chicago and remembers the city turning into chaos.

"We didn’t know if the Sear’s tower or if Chicago was going to be the next target," she said.

It is a day that even some of the youngest can remember. Jaela Hilliard was just four years old in kindergarten in Little Rock.

"I remember being at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School," Hilliard said. "It came on the TV and I just remember all the teachers falling deathly silent."

But Greg Watson, a law enforcement officer, said he thinks people are starting to lose sight of 9/11.

"I think that we were more united on September 12 than we ever have been in our country," Watson said.

Matt Graves agreed.

"Just say Facebook for instance, you only see stuff about 9/11 in September or just a few days leading up to it," Graves said.

And while we may live in an even more divided country 18 years later, everyone agreed 9/11 is a day we forget about our differences and remember the fallen.

RELATED: Students honor local heroes as they learn about what happened on 9/11

"I do feel like 9/11 definitely brings us back together for one day and I kind of wish that we would continue to remember that we are a big family and a melting pot of different people and that we should all be together despite tragedies," Hilliard said.