LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Editor's note: The video shown above is from the 2019 Arkansas State Food Fair.

The Arkansas State Fair will host “Fair Food To-Go” at the state fairgrounds June 4–7, according to a press release.

This event will provide connoisseurs of fair food with an opportunity to enjoy this unique cuisine long before the Arkansas State Fair convenes in October.

“We want to provide people with a brief escape from the realities of COVID-19 and whet their appetite for the 2020 Arkansas State Fair,” said Doug White, president and general manager of the Arkansas State Fair.

The four-day event will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. There will be no eating on site, per state health directives. Attendees can visit each vendor, purchase their food and then must leave the fairgrounds to consume the food.

All attendees will be required to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Markings will be placed on the ground outside each food vendor location to signify a six-foot distance.

“All the traditional fair foods such as funnel cakes, corn dogs and turkey legs, as well as new fair favorites such as fried lasagna, tater kegs and the funnel cake cheeseburger will be available for purchase at ‘Fair Food To-Go,’” White said. “All of our fair food vendors must pass Department of Health inspections and will be required to sanitize their serving counters every half-hour.”

Admission is free for the event.

