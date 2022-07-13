Belfonte Dairy announces ice cream recall

Belfonte Dairy has announced a recall of their “Chocolate to Die For” ice cream that is produced at the Kansas City manufacturing facility.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Belfonte Dairy has announced a recall of their 1.5 quarts of 'Chocolate to Die For' premium ice cream.

The ice cream that is being recalled was produced at their Kansas City ice cream manufacturing facility.

It is being recalled because the product could be contaminated with peanuts despite the product not displaying that on the container.

People who have an allergy or sensitivity to peanuts could run the risk of having a serious or even life-threatening allergic reaction if they were to consume this product.