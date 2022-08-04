A milkshake favorite is coming back to Chick-fil-A for the summer

The popular seasonal item was introduced in 2009.

ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A says the return of a favorite summer treat is just around the corner.

The company will be bringing back the peach milkshake starting on June 13, it said in a release on Thursday.

The Atlanta-based chain describes the peach milkshake as "known for its classic summertime taste" and "hand-spun the old-fashioned way, combining Chick-fil-A Icedream dessert with peaches. It is then topped off with whipped cream and a cherry."

The popular seasonal menu item was first introduced in 2009.