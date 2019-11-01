On Thursday, Jan. 10, the Department of Arkansas Heritage announced the 2019 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame finalists.

These are all your favorite restaurants, and food festivals, past and present. Anyone can nominate a restaurant, and now, it's your chance to vote for your favorite.

Some of your restaurant nominees include Bruno's Little Italy, Burge's Restaurant, The Craig Brothers Cafe, The Ohio Club, and Star of India.

Food festivals that made the cut are the Hope Watermelon Festival, the International Greek Food Festival, the Tontitown Grape Festival, and the World Championship Duck Gumbo Cookoff.

"We really wanted to design this program to talk about the local, or the local proprietors."

This year, the hall of fame got 650 submissions from all 75 Arkansas counties.

Winners will be announced on Monday, February 25.