Arkansas State Police surprises 80-year-old Camden man who had dreams of being an officer

CAMDEN, Arkansas — The Arkansas State Police had a big surprise for a man who is one of their biggest fans!
Ron Goza has been on hospice services for almost two years with OCMC Hospice of Camden, Ark.
The 80-year-old had always wanted to be either a police officer or a military man, but due to having had polio as a young child, he couldn't.
Now, family members say he prays for police officers every day, many of them by name.
OCMC Hospice knew of his love for the Arkansas State Police, so they coordinated a surprise for him on Friday, March 12.