NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Staff at the Laman Library in North Little Rock got a jump start on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The holiday, itself, is on Sunday, Jan. 27, but they spent Saturday's "Literature at Lunch" session reading Viktor Frankl's "Man's Search for Meaning."

It's a memoir that focuses on his experiences in Nazi death camps.

Organizers said the book is a reminder that people can succeed despite the negative experiences in their lives.

"It's important that we remember that this happened and that we don't let it happen again," Fredonna Walker said, training specialist at Laman Library. "It's also important that we see the experiences of people who have gone through something that is so horrific but then come out of it with such a different point of view."

Organizers also tell us it's also important to study the holocaust to make sure diversity is accepted in the future.