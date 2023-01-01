Ringing in 2023 | Here's a list of 23 New Year's Eve events in Central Arkansas

It's almost time to say hello to 2023, and if you're looking for ways to ring in the new year, we've got you covered. Here are 23 NYE events across Central Arkansas!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The holidays are in full swing, which means that it's almost time to say goodbye to 2022— and to give a big hello to 2023.

If you've found yourself looking for some fun ways to ring in the new year then look no further.

Here are 23 New Year's Eve events in Central Arkansas that are sure to be a fun time!

Little Rock:

NYE After Hours Masquerade Party at Petit & Keet's 10:00 p.m. - 12:45 a.m. Tickets are $75.00 and include masks + 2 drink tickets

New Year's Eve at Hibernia Irish Tavern featuring The Gene Reid Band - Live music will begin at 8:30 p.m.

LR Westie's New Year's Eve Dance at Let's Dance Studio 8:00 p.m. - 1:00 a.m. - Tickets are $20.00 each

90's Country New Year at The Hall: Doors open at 9:00 p.m. - Tickets cost between $20.00- $40.00

New Year's Eve at the Electric Cowboy 8:00 p.m to 5:00 a.m - Champagne toast at midnight

New Year's Party for the whole family at Dave & Buster's 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Admission is $37.00 per person and includes ginger ale toast

Noon Year's Eve Ball Drop at Bark Bar 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. - Tickets are $5.00 each per person/dog

Museum of Discovery's Noon Year's Eve event - Begins at 9:00 a.m. - Ticket prices range from $7.00 - $19.00

GloWild New Year's Eve Party at the Little Rock Zoo 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. - General admission tickets are $20.00

North Little Rock:

New Year's Eve with Parker McCollum at Simmons Bank Arena - Show begins at 8:00 p.m. - Tickets start at $20.00

New Year's Eve 9 Ball at Krome Billiards - Doors open at 2:00 p.m. - Entry ranges from $25.00 - $40.00

BLS 2022 Midnight Express New Year's Eve Party 8:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. - Tickets are $35.00

Hot Springs:

New Year's Eve Gala at the Arlington Resort Hotel 7:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m. - Tickets are $250.00 and include a wine and a 5-course gourmet dinner

New Year's Eve party at The Inside Track Grill & Sports Lounge 8:00 p.m. - 12:30 a.m. - Complimentary champagne toast at midnight

Red Hot NYE Party at The Big Chill 6:00 p.m. - 2:00 a.m. - Tickets are $25.00 and a champagne toast and party favors will be provided

New Year's Eve Bash at Boogie's Bar & Grill 6:00 p.m. - 5:00 a.m. - Cover charge between $10.00 - $20.00

Benton:

New Year's Eve at the Saline County Family Center & Moose Lodge Doors open at 6:00 p.m. - Dance and Karaoke begin at 8:00 p.m. - No cover charge

New Year's Eve Ball Drop at Access Control Devices Incorporated (ACDI) 5:00 p.m.- 12:00 a.m. - Free event with adult game area, kids area, and more

Bryant:

A Nostalgic New Year's Eve Party at Bryant Senior Activity Center - Begins at 7:00 p.m. - Be sure to bring your dancing shoes!

New Year's Eve Party at Springhill Tavern 7:00 p.m. - Champagne toast at midnight

Conway:

New Year's Eve Bluegrass, Boots & Blue jeans event at PCG Event Center 6:30 p.m. - 12:00 a.m. - Tickets cost $20.00 - $40.00 and include concert + buffet dinner

Rockin' NYE with Jack Fancy at JJ's Grill Conway - Starts at 8:00 p.m. - No cover charge - includes toast at midnight

TC's New Year's Eve Party with Huckleberry Jam at TC's Midtown Grill - 9:00 p.m.- 1:00 a.m.

While celebrating the new year can certainly be an exciting time, it is always important to remember to be cautious, aware of your surroundings, and to have a designated driver.