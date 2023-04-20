Red Cross volunteer shooting to close language barrier

Getting assistance can be difficult for Arkansans who don't speak English. That's when volunteers like Michelle Novelle with the Red Cross are stepping in to help.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Agencies, like the American Red Cross, continue to work around the clock in Arkansas to help those impacted by the tornadoes on March 31.

These agencies are providing meals, clothing and more. However, getting that assistance can be difficult for Arkansans that don't speak English.

That's when volunteers, like Michelle Novelle, step in to help.

“I live in Boston because I have a family," Novelle said. "I try to come on the deployment as often as I can come."



Like many American Red Cross volunteers, Novelle came to Central Arkansas to lend a helping hand. She focuses on mental health and is part of the Latino Engagement Team.



“One of the things that I’ve always been really aware of," Novelle said "Is that the Latino community can be easily underserved."



Novelle is working to fix that by providing information in both English and Spanish.



“We have been trying to get on one piece of paper, English on one side and Spanish on the other," Novelle said. "We've been working on that while we're here."



Novelle said helping with translation is vital so that Spanish-speaking Arkansans don't have to worry about a language barrier preventing them from receiving help.



“We were at a hotel yesterday and I happened to run into somebody who was going out to work and was really worried she couldn't get food brought to her room since she works the overnight shift at Amazon," Novelle said. “Only Spanish speaking and I was just so fortunate to be there.”



More importantly, Novelle said she's grateful, along with other volunteers, to be able to provide a sense of comfort during a difficult time.



“It's important to take the time and create the space to let people share what their experience was because we all experience these things in different ways," Novelle said. "We can't assume that it's been the same for everybody."



Novelle suggested anyone else who can speak Spanish find a way to lend a hand.

“We are in need of more Spanish speakers in all of the different roles that we have in the Red Cross,” Novelle said. “If people would love to come forward and volunteer, we would be so happy to have them.”

If you would like to help the Red Cross in any way, call them at 1800 Red Cross.