LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Each week, we feature a pet up for adoption at the Little Rock Animal Village, and Leslie Taylor from Friends of the Animal Village is here with Ginger.

Ginger is an 8-month-old shepherd sheltie mix, who is just a little camera shy!

The timid baby, is full grown and has all of her shots and is already spayed! All she needs now is a forever home!!

KTHV