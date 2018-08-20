BRYANT, Ark. (KTHV) - The Bryant Animal Control and Adoption Center remains closed after an outbreak of respiratory illnesses in their shelter. After having to euthanize exposed dogs and thoroughly clean the facility, a question remains: How does this happen?

If you have a dog at home, one of the first things you can do is make sure you’re giving it all the protection available.

“What’s very important is that most of those dogs are going to be vaccinated for the six viruses and bacteria that we know cause respiratory coughs. And that’s very important and that’s a good prevention because most of those can be lethal,” Veterinarian and Animal Hospital Owner Dr. Bob Hale said.

However, there are about six other viruses that there are no vaccines for.

“Sometimes they come from unknown areas into a facility like that, you’re bringing those dogs into a controlled environment and they may have already been exposed,” Hale said.

Viruses between animals can be transferred similarly to how children exchange them.

“It’s like taking your child to a daycare -- these little ones are going to get bugs they’re going to come home with sniffling. You know, runny noses and some coughing, but as long as they don’t run a high fever they’re going to be ok,” Hale said.

He also said to make sure you put them in safe spaces.

“You want to make sure that you frequent a boarding facility or a grooming facility that makes everyone that makes everyone current on all of these vaccines,” Hale said.

Dog owner Joshua Cole recently adopted a puppy and he’s hoping to keep him healthy.

“I keep him away from other pups mostly because they haven’t been vaccinated and there’s a certain age they’re more vulnerable,” Cole said.

Bryant Animal Control and Adoption Center staff said they're scrubbing the facility wall-to-wall and hoping to be open to the public in the next couple of days.

